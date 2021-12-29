Crews respond to mobile home fire in southwest Albuquerque

AFR crews are at the scene of a mobile home fire on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (KRQE/Kenneth McGlothin)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in southwest Albuquerque on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports that around 10:09 a.m., crews were dispatched to 700 block of Rim Dr.

According to the department, the engine that arrived at the scene found the fire to be at a condemned mobile home that has a history of previous fires. AFR states the blaze was under control in about 35 minutes with the help of 11 AFR units, 34 personnel, and county response.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.