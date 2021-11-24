Crews respond to house fire near Old Town

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Investigators are trying to determine if squatters are behind a house fire near Old Town. The fire started around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning on Zearing avenue.

A neighbor claims the house is abandoned and people who are experiencing homelessness stay there. “They go down the road and beg for money,” says Jacob Montoya. “They get their money and they come squat in these houses. You know, it’s frustrating, really, really frustrating.” Neighbors say they reported the problem to the city and the homeowner with no luck. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says nobody was injured.

