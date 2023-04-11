ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire near Sixth Street and Haines Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, Apr. 11. Albuquerque Fire Rescue posted just after 1:30 p.m. stating that the fire is now under control.

AFR says, “Crews are working on putting out hotspots. There was a collapse on the south side of the structure. No injuries reported. Crews will remain on scene.”

The fire is still under investigation. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.