Crews respond to fire in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – South Valley fire crews have been called out to an active fire situation on the 5700 block of Isleta Saturday.

Crews are currently on scene making an entry into the blaze. The public should avoid the area if at all possible. This is a developing story and News 13 will have more information as it becomes available.

