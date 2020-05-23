Crews respond to fire in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – South Valley fire crews have been called out to an active fire situation on the 5700 block of Isleta Saturday.
Crews are currently on scene making an entry into the blaze. The public should avoid the area if at all possible. This is a developing story and News 13 will have more information as it becomes available.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites