ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to fire at an apartment in northeast Albuquerque Monday morning. AFR responded to a unit at La Mirage Apartments on Academy around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

AFR said the fire spread to the apartment above, but the fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes. AFR says no injuries were reported to any residents or firefighters. Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown.