Crews respond to fire at Albuquerque recycling facility

A fire at a recycling facilty in Albuquerque on Thurs. Nov. 12, 2020. (image courtesy Bernalillo County Fire Dept.)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews from the Bernalillo County Fire Department and Albuquerque Fire Department are at the scene of a fire at a recycling facility near Edith and Montano on Thursday, Nov. 12. BCFD reports that the fire started in a compactor.

Crews report they have the fire under control.

