Crews respond to fire at Albuquerque recycling facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews from the Bernalillo County Fire Department and Albuquerque Fire Department are at the scene of a fire at a recycling facility near Edith and Montano on Thursday, Nov. 12. BCFD reports that the fire started in a compactor.
Crews report they have the fire under control.
