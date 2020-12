ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about a crash tonight involving an ART bus. It happened about 8 Saturday evening at the intersection of Central and San Pasquale near Lomas.

Officials say as the bus was turning right on San Pasquale, a car also turned right and hit the side of the bus. The bus’s front window and front right door were crumpled and shattered. The bus driver was taken to the hospital and released, and the driver of the car was uninjured.

