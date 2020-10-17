Crews respond to apartment fire in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque firefighters responded to reports of a fire at an apartment building on the 4200 block of Louisiana Saturday morning. Officials say when crews arrived a little before 6:00 a.m. Saturday, they located a fire coming from the second floor.

Crews were able to contain the fire and extinguish it. Four families have reportedly been displaced due to the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and no injuries were reported. This is a developing story and News 13 will have updates as they become available.