Crews respond to abandoned house fire Sunday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque fire crews put out a fire at an abandoned home Sunday morning. Officials say crews were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to 609 Georgia St. SE to a report of a structure fire.

Crews reported fire and smoke coming from an abandoned home. AFR had the fire under control in under 15 minutes. No people were reported inside the house and no injuries were reported from crew or neighbors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.