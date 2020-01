ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A problematic tree in downtown Albuquerque has finally come down.

Crews were out Thursday removing the huge cottonwood on 14th and Silver. KRQE News 13 spoke with neighbors in September who were worried about the tree falling and causing an accident.

The massive branches even forced drivers to slow down as they passed it. The city forester believed the roughly 50-year-old tree needed to come down, but the property owner was the one who needed to deal with it.