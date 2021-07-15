Crews put out RV fire in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An RV on fire Thursday morning caused quite the traffic backup. Video sent in by a viewer shows the crazy scene. The RV fire happened near Osuna Rd and San Mateo Blvd.

Crews responded to the scene and put out the fire quickly. Video shows the RV sustained heavy damage from the fire. At this time it is unknown what started the fire or if anyone was hurt. KRQE News 13 has reached out to Albuquerque Fire Rescue but has not heard back.

