Crews patrol for icy roads throughout New Mexico during winter storm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been snowing off and on all day in the Albuquerque area. The Department of Transportation says they have a thousand trucks dispatched across the state patrolling the roads.

Fifty of those trucks are right in the Albuquerque area. Tuesday drivers said the roads were manageable because no show had really accumulated. The Department of Transportation say because the roads are so wet, they are expecting ice to become an issue Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Parts of Albuquerque have seen just a trace of snow while other parts have seen up to 2-inches.

“Now that the roads are wet, when temperatures drop we are always worried about ice developing on the roadways. That’s why our trucks continue to stay out and kind of monitor the roadways and road patrol definitely there are going to be freezing temperatures,” said Kim Gallegos, NMDOT spokesperson.

DOT crews have been out since 4 a.m. Tuesday deploying salt and deicing problem areas.

They say they’ll remain out well into the evening as temperatures drop.