ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of Bridge and Sunset has reopened after being closed due to a structure fire on Friday.

The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. at an auto shop in the South Valley. Fire crews have put out the flames but remain at the scene monitoring hot spots.

It’s unclear how the fire started or if any homes are threatened. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.