ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta Park is ow home to the city’s giant One Albuquerque sign — at least for now.

Thursday, crews used a flatbed trailer to move the 17,000-pound sign from Civic Plaza. That’s where it will stay throughout Balloon Fiesta before returning to downtown.

In the past, the city has said it costs about $5,500 to move the statue.