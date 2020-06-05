Crews help remove hazardous tree form Rio Grande

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teamwork made the dream work Thursday. Crews from Corrales, Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue and New Mexico State Forestry worked together to remove a hazardous tree from the Rio Grande. That tree has lead to seven people needing help and rescue from the river.

