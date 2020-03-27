Crews fight deadly house fire in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has died and one firefighter was injured in a residential fire in northeast Albuquerque on Friday.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports there were heavy flames and smoke coming from a home near Academy and Lowell St. as officers responded to the scene. Firefighters pulled one victim from the fire.

AFR says that one firefighter was injured as they fell through the second floor of the residence and is being taken to the hospital. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.