Crews extinguish fire at vacant northeast Albuquerque home

Albuquerque Fire Rescue firefighters are at the scene of a vacant house fire on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (KRQE/Vincent Autry)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters extinguished a fire at a vacant home in northeast Albuquerque on Wednesday morning. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports crews responded to the home on Vermont Street around 6 a.m.

AFR says crews reported smoke and flames coming from the single-story home as crews arrived at the scene. Crews fought the fire from the interior and were forced to extinguish it from the exterior due to unsafe conditions.

Fire officials say after about 20 minutes the fire was extinguished and determined it was safe to enter the residence to extinguish hot spots. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.