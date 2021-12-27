Crews extinguish fire at vacant Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were out early on Monday morning putting out a fire near Central Ave. and Juan Tabo. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a vacant home.
AFR attacked the fire from above, using their ladder and hose to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No one was hurt.