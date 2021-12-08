Crews extinguish fire at abandoned structure in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters were able to extinguish a blaze at an abandoned structure in northeast Albuquerque early Wednesday morning. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reports around 4:02 a.m. crews were dispatched to a single-story structure at Odelia Rd. and Broadway Blvd.
AFR states that heavy flames and smoke were seen coming from the building. Crews attacked the fire quickly, extinguishing the fire.
The department reports that no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.