ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue Crews were extinguished a fire at an abandoned home near San Pedro and Constitution Thursday morning. Officials say when crews responded around 6 a.m. they found smoke coming form the boarded up home.

AFR says no one was inside the building when they arrived. Officials say they believe squatters are to blame for causing the fire.