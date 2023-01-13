ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews put out a tall, visible brush fire near a southwest park Friday morning, just outside the fence of several baseball fields. The fire sparked near Atrisco Park, west of the Rio Grande near Central and Atrisco.

Fire crews responded to the scene before 11 a.m. A spokesman for AFR, Lt. Tom Ruiz said the fire grew to approximately two acres in size behind the little league field. Several large smoke plumes and flames could be seen coming from multiple burn areas.

Crews are still looking into what caused the fire. About seven AFR units responded to the fire. No structures were threatened and no one was hurt.