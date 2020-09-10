Crews continue work to clean-up downed trees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It will take the City of Albuquerque some time to clean up all of the downed trees. Several dozen huge trees were uprooted in city parks.

City crews are doing their best to get them cut up and removed, but there are many of them around town. There are also a lot of damaged trees on private and commercial property that still have to be cleaned up.

That is up to the property owner unless it impedes a roadway. You can take tree waste to the Solid Waste Convenience Centers but they have to be shorter than eight-feet to do so.

