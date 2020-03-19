Crews continue to work on I-25 widening project

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are continuing to make progress on the widening project on I-25 between Bobby Foster and Broadway.

Drivers can expect the I-25 off-ramp onto Broadway to be closed at the end of the month for seven to ten days. Crews will tear out about 800 feet of the ramp for repaving.

