ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire broke out on Sunday at a four-plex in northeast Albuquerque, and crews were able to contain it.

According to officials the fire, which happened on Marquette near Wyoming, had smoke and flames showing.

Crews were able to enter and control the fire to just one room when they arrived.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.