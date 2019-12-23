Crews complete Southern Boulevard road project

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A busy stretch of road in Rio Rancho is completely open again.

Crews completed phase one of their work along Southern Boulevard, rebuilding four lanes from Golf Course Road to 528. They also added a bike lane, improved lighting and a multi-use trail.

The project, which started September 2018, caused lane closures and stalled traffic. Drivers say they’re relieved to have all lanes reopened.

In the past year, crews have rebuilt five roadways throughout the city. They plan to start the next one along Country Club Drive next month.