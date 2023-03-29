ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City crews were out Wednesday. They were cleaning up homeless camps underneath an Albuquerque overpass.

Albuquerque Family and Community Services, Solid Waste, and Albuquerque Police Department were out at 1st and Indian School to clear debris and disperse those staying in the area.

Camping will no longer be allowed there. The underpass had become a hotspot for the homeless ever since the closing of Coronado Park last August.

“We’ve done outreach for about two weeks ahead of time, and folks were given ample notice, more than 72 hours, in fact, to know that this was coming,” said CABQ Family and Community Services Spokesperson Katie Simon.

The city said they’ve helped arrange lodging for more than 100 people.