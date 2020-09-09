Crews clean up after high winds create havoc across Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city crews are cleaning up the mess that Tuesday’s winds caused. The wind uprooted a massive tree at Jefferson Middle School in northeast Albuquerque, barley missing power lines nearby. Parks across the city had a similar scene.

A big tree at Los Altos Park fell over, leaving a giant hole. The Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department say so far they have received reports about two-dozen downed trees. They also say crews will be working all day to clean them up.

So far, crews have already filled three trailers with tree limbs from around town. Crews also are cleaning up damage to buildings. Lomas was closed from Fourth Street to Fifth Street this morning as crews cleaned up the damage done to the roof of the District Courthouse.

PNM says crews worked through the night to restore power to the thousands of people who lost it Tuesday night. Over 15,000 are still without power Wednesday. The Parks Department is also out in the bosque cleaning up and says they are getting a lot of reports of trees down on the trails.

