Crews break ground on Valle De Oro visitor center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction on a new visitor center at a local wildlife refuge is underway. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service broke ground on the facility at the Valle De Oro in the South Valley on Friday.

The 10,000 square-foot facility will include an exhibit hall for educational activities, as well as an amphitheater, which is expected to help expand youth programs at the refuge. Those behind the project said it’s been a long time coming, and they’re thrilled to see their hard work paying off.

“This is something that the South Valley Neighborhood and the Mountain View Community have been fighting for for years,” refuge manager Jennifer Owen-White said.

The federally funded project is expected to be finished in a year.