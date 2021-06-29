Crews begin cleanup on “Pig House”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could it be the beginning of the end? As of Tuesday, work is finally underway to clean up the city’s number one problem property, dubbed “the pig house.”
Larry Barker first exposed the problem in 2005. Piles of trash inside and out. Today a front loader could be seen scooping up and dumping piles of garbage into the back of a trailer, and it filled up fast.
Story continues below:
Related Coverage:
- The Tale of the Nightmare Neighbor: Final Chapter of a 15 year Larry Barker Investigation
- Albuquerque’s infamous ‘pig house’ to be demolished
- PHOTOS: City steps in to clean ‘pig house’ in 2019
- ‘Pig house’ owner appeals to city council to avoid demolition
- Albuquerque City Council votes to condemn ‘pig house’
- City steps in to clean ‘pig house’ owned by infamous Albuquerque hoarder
- Clean-up effort underway at longtime hoarder house
- Owner of messy Albuquerque home makes major progress toward cleanup
After countless attempts to get the owner, John Gallegos, to clean up the property, city councilors voted to demolish the home. While the planning department waits on final court approval, the city has a permanent injunction to clean up the mess.
The cleanup is being done by private company hired by the city. They are being paid $8,000, a lien that will be applied to the property.