ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Natural History Foundation is hosting its 10th annual Cretaceous Couture fashion show and online auction.

The fashion show will be Saturday, October 22, with doors open at 6 p.m. The fashion show starts at 7 p.m. followed by dancing until 10 p.m. There will be 37 local models participating, and Dillards will be doing all the fashion.

Tickets are $50, which include appetizers, a glass of champagne, a fashion show, and dancing. If people are not able to attend you can participate in the virtual show, which is already available. For more information visit their website.