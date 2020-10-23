Create spooky STEM science projects at home this Halloween

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This Halloween, many of us will be staying home, so why not have some fun with pumpkins and science? CEO of Be Greater Than Average Dr. Shelly Gruenig and Mayor of Rio Rancho Gregg Hull demonstrate what residents can do to turn average pumpkins into spooky STEM projects.

Add some dish soap to a cup of vinegar and pour the mixture into a carved pumpkin filled with a couple of spoonfuls of baking soda to create an oozing pumpkin effect. Dr. Gruenig recommends adding food coloring for some extra fun.

In a separate project, Mayor Hull drills two holes into a hollowed-out pumpkin and they pour in some water. By adding a couple of effervescent antacid tablets such as Alka-Seltzer inside you can get another oozing effect. Dr. Gruenig encourages families to try the projects at home and to experiment by not drilling holes to the pumpkin or even adding more to see what kind of reactions you can create.

Be Greater Than Average offers unique STEM learning opportunities such as robot building, 3D printers, drones, and emphasizes project management skills. Be Greater Than Average is now offering a free scholarship for their online digital arts class. Visit the Be Greater Than Average Facebook page for more information.