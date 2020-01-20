Create positive change in lives of children with Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Mexico

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico has been striving to make positive impacts on the lives of children for decades. January is National Mentoring Month which is the largest annual recruitment campaign to get new mentors to join the program and are calling on New Mexico residents to help.

BBBS Chief of Marketing, Sharon Tenorio visits the set along with big sister Chrissy Stempeck and little sister Loveyah to discuss the recent efforts to enroll more adults into the program.

BBBS is the largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network in the nation, creating and supporting one on one mentoring relationships. The organization partners volunteers and guardians with youth in the community to help them achieve their full potential.

“For some of these kids, it is a vital program. And for kids like Loveyah, it’s just a chance to get out of the house. We were just talking about how great a mom Loveyah’s mom is but sometimes it’s just something for Loveyah to et out in the community and do something with another adult,” said Sharon.

Chrissy explains that now that her own children are adults, she wanted to get involved with the community and have fun. This is Chrissy’s second time being involved with the program and her first time as a big, she was able to mentor an eighth grade girl until she was a senior.

To learn how to become a volunteer, visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico website.