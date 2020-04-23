Create and learn at home with STEM activities from Explora

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As residents continue to do their part during the coronavirus pandemic by staying home, Explora wants parents to know they are still serving the community by offering a variety of STEM activities online that you can do at home. KRQE News 13 anchor Crystal Gutierrez spoke with Explora’s Weekend Visitors Services Manager, Lyric Ellison, and Associate Director of Public Programming, Felicia Carrillo to discuss everything the museum is doing online and how you can utilize those resources.

While Explora remains closed at this time due to the pandemic, the museum continues to provide multi-generational STEM activities for families, students, and teachers. Lyric explains that they post daily activities on Explora’s social media pages that are easy to do at home using supplies that are readily available.

The museum also features recurring activities. On Monday the museum has toddler story time while on Wednesdays they feature animal feedings. Explora also features resources from community partners on their social media.

Felicia demonstrates how to create an adapted version of a bee hotel. Instead of using wood and bamboo, Felicia creates a hotel out of plastic bottles, toilet paper tubes, plastic cups, and coffee cans.

For more information on STEM activities and at-home resources, visit Explora’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram accounts.

