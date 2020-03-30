Create a sugar snake experiment at home with National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Last Friday, the New Mexico Public Education Department announced that schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year. David Romero sat down with David Gibson, museum educator at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History to talk about science experiments children can do at home.

David Gibson demonstrates how to create a sugar snake, a science experiment that requires a parent or guardian’s help. This experiment does involve fire, so David does this activity outside on his patio.

David starts off using a 1 to 4 ratio of baking soda to sugar and adds a small amount of lighter fluid around the mixture. When you add a flame from a lighter to the substance, baking soda releases carbon dioxide which expands.

During this process, the sugar caramelizes and a sugar “snake” appears.

While the museum is currently closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, David explains museum staff is preparing for the upcoming summer camps which take place from May 26 through August 7. Weekly half-day camps are available for pre-K 4-year-olds to rising first graders.

Weekly, full-day camps are available for first graders to rising eighth-graders. Before and aftercare is also available.

For more educational activity videos, visit the National Nuclear Museum of Science & History’s official YouTube video and Facebook page. For more information on the available summer camps, visit the museum website.