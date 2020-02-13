Create a positive impact on lives of inmates as a volunteer with New Mexico Corrections Department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – About 95% of incarcerated men and women will be released back into their communities and families and sometimes being reacclimated to a life of freedom can be challenging. New Mexico Correctional Detention has teamed up with a local organization called Wings for Life International for an ongoing program that assists newly released individuals into our community and provide them with encouragement and necessary tools needed to become productive members of society.

Wings for Life International Executive Director Ann Edenfield-Sweet and New Mexico Corrections Dept. Coordinators of Volunteer and Faith-based services, Leticia Chavez-Paulette visit the set to discuss the program and their recruitment efforts. Ann explains that Wings for Life visits all prisons across New Mexico offering family days, and activities and the organization is in need of volunteers.

“We’re always encouraging our community members to come in and provide hope to our incarcerated men and women just like Ann’s program does. So they have to be trained and they have to pass a background check before we provide the training and then after they are trained they can go into any facility as they volunteer,” said Leticia.

Ann explains that volunteer work is so vital as they are able to create a positive experience for inmates and their families and also equips them for life in society. There are numerous ways volunteers can help at the department including the Wings program, religious programming, education, behavioral health, and even a dog program.

For more information on volunteer work and training at New Mexico Corrections Department visit their official website. For information on Wings for Life, visit the organization’s official website.