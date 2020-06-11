‘Crazy Lobo lady’ passes away after battle with cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo nation is mourning the loss of one of their biggest fans. Susan Berg who many lovingly call the ‘crazy Lobo lady’ has passed away after a battle with cancer. Berg first beat cancer several years ago but found out in August she had stage four cancer. She was a season ticket holder known for traveling with the basketball team as well as her signature tailgates.

Fans, coaches and former players rallied around her to help raise money for her treatment. Thursday, Lobo basketball tweeted that Berg taught them strength, resolve and love.