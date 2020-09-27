Crash victim’s family raising awareness for safer driving

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Slow Down Albuquerque! That’s the warning from family and friends of Erika Chavez after they say she was killed in a car crash last weekend. They say her death was senseless and devastating, and now they want to keep it from happening to another family.

Chavez died two weeks ago after witnesses say a man ran a red light at Unser and Tower, hitting Chavez. She died at the scene. Saturday morning, at least 50 of Chavez’ friends and family stood on the corner of that intersection with signs, encouraging drivers to slow down.

Among one of those people was Angelina Padilla. She didn’t know Chavez or her family, but she says she knows the pain they’re feeling. “My nephews were killed almost the same way on Universe and Unser,” said Padilla. She says in the two years since their death, she’s been trying to get the city to have better speed enforcement along Unser.

Both Padilla and Chavez’ family know that flashing lights and speed limit signs won’t bring their loved ones back, but they hope it’ll keep more families from suffering a similar loss. Chavez’ family is still waiting to find out if the driver in the crash will be charged for her death. APD says more evidence needs to be analyzed before contacting the District Attorney’s Office.