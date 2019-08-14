Crash victim sues man accused in police chase after charges were dismissed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two years ago, Eddilberto Alderete was accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. Now, the people he crashed into are suing.

In 2016, New Mexico State Police were chasing Alderete for 45 minutes before they say he ran a red light causing a crash at the Carlisle and Central intersection. Alderete’s car landed up going through a vacant shop.

The other driver, who was taken to the hospital, had a toddler in the car with him. Alderete, was a wanted man at the time, for his connection to a shooting that happened days before.

KRQE News 13 has learned both of those cases were dismissed. In each case, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office said prosecutors couldn’t locate a key witness could in order to be interviewed before a court deadline.

It just so happens, the key witness in the crash case was Alderete’s female passenger, who was also taken to the hospital that night. At the scene, she told police she wanted to leave, but Alderete wouldn’t let her get out of the car.

The DA’s office said without her, it would have made it difficult to prove their case.

Now, the other driver is suing Alderete. In a lawsuit filed just last month, he said both he and his daughter were injured in the crash and they want someone to pay up.

The lawsuit also names the owner of the car Alderete was driving that night of the crash. Police never said if the car was stolen. The attorney for the family says if it wasn’t, the person who lent Alderete the car should also be held responsible.

Despite catching two big breaks, Alderete is serving 13 years in the Department of Corrections for trafficking drugs and for being a felon in possession of a gun.