ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash knocked out a traffic light on Thursday. It happened on Avenida Cesar Chavez at I-25.
Right now, it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was hurt.
It appears that a pickup truck rolled over and had some fire damage. KRQE reached out to Albuquerque police for more information but did not hear back.