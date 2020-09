ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Traffic was backed up near Old Town Saturday afternoon after a possible crash involving an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus.

Around 2 p.m. on Central between Lomas and Rio Grande, a bus is seen parking in the middle of the ART lane. A white car was also seen in the area with a bumper detached.

First responders were on the scene, but it’s unclear if there were any injuries. At this time, the City of Albuquerque hasn’t confirmed the crash.