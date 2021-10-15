Crash leaves one person in critical condition in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is in critical condition after a crash near Montgomery and Morris on Friday night. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the person was transported to UNM Hospital. APD says the area near the intersection is shut down as they investigate.
No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.