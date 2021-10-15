Crash leaves one person in critical condition in NE Albuquerque

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is in critical condition after a crash near Montgomery and Morris on Friday night. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the person was transported to UNM Hospital. APD says the area near the intersection is shut down as they investigate.

Story continues below

No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES