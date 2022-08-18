ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at crash Thursday morning that left one person dead and two injured. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Carlisle Blvd. and Menaul Blvd.

Police say a white Honda Civic was going south on Carlisle when it hit a white Subaru Forester that was going west on Menaul. Witnesses told police the Honda was speeding, ran a red light and crashed into the Subaru. The driver of both vehicles were taken to the hospital. APD says the driver of the Honda was rushed into surgery and the driver of the Forester is in critical condition at the hospital. The passenger of the Subaru died from their injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say speed appears to be a contributing factor to the crash and it is still unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor. They say a gun was recovered from the Subaru and the vehicle was reported as stolen. The investigation is still ongoing. The identities of the people involved have not been released.