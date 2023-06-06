ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A rollover crash shut down an intersection in a Downtown neighborhood. It happened on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was at Lead and 14th Street, authorities said. Right now, it’s unclear what led up to the crash, but one SUV was completely turned over. Another vehicle had damage to its front end. One witness said she sees situations like this often.

“If you’re down here working, which I frequently am, and outside, it’s not uncommon to see people racing through the intersection, failing to stop, honking at each other, so I think something needs to be done,” said witness Doris Rhodes.

Albuquerque Police said there were injuries reported but didn’t specify how many people were hurt.

Witnesses said firefighters pulled one trapped person from the white SUV.