ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police (APD) are investigating a homicide. They said they were originally called to the scene for a crash, not a killing.

According to APD, officers were called to 7900 Constitution Avenue NE for a single-vehicle crash. They arrived on the scene just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers noticed the person involved had a gunshot wound. That person died of their injuries.

Now, APD Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.