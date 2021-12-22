Crash in road leads to serious pedestrian injury in parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say one man was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a northeast Albuquerque parking lot. The accident happened Monday evening near the intersection of Wellesley Drive and Comanche Road.

According to a press release, a black Chevy Cruze was headed eastbound on Comanche and made a right turn into a parking lot. The driver of the Chevy stopped during the turn to allow a man to walk across the lot, leaving the vehicle partially in the road. The release states that’s when a gray Nissan Rogue struck the Chevy from behind, pushing it forward and hitting the man walking.

The man was checked by crews on the scene and taken to UNM Hospital for internal injuries and a possible head injury. His current condition is unknown.

The release states no charges have been filed and speed or alcohol do not seem to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.