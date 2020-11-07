Crash in northeast Albuquerque leaves pedestrian in critical condition

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Friday night in northeast Albuquerque. APD reports the crash occurred on Carlisle near Cherokee and that Carlisle is closed as police investigate.

Police say the pedestrian was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. No other information was provided and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

