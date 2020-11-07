Crash in northeast Albuquerque leaves pedestrian in critical condition

Wind, rain and snow is on the way to parts of New Mexico starting this weekend with two storm systems moving in.

Clouds covered most of New Mexico by this afternoon as subtropical moistures moves in head of two storm systems. The first storm system will begin to move into tonight, starting with snow across the San Juan Mountains in southern Colorado. Isolated showers will be possible along the Arizona state line by Saturday morning. Rain chances across western and northern New Mexico increase Saturday night as a cold front sweeps across the state. Most of the moisture from this first storm system will stay in the western, northern and central parts of the state. Some thunderstorms are possible along the cold front as well. Winds across New Mexico will also increase into Saturday night with wind gusts over 50 mph likely for many through Sunday morning.