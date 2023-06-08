CARRIZOZO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Carrizozo that happened on Wednesday. According to NMSP, a 2021 Chrysler Van driven by 23-year-old Isaiah Carl was traveling north on US 54 near mile marker 121.

Police say the Chrysler crossed into the southbound lanes, striking a 2024 Volvo CMV that was traveling southbound. The 23-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

A passenger in the Chrysler was also transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. The driver of the Volvo was uninjured.

No other information has been released at this time. The crash is still being investigated by New Mexico State Police.