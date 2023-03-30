ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A two-vehicle collision took place Thursday evening. Police said it happened on Montgomery near Pan-American Freeway.
Officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles. Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Story continues below:
- Community: Community searches for blind dog stolen in back of truck
- Albuquerque: New Mexico United owner drops clue on potential stadium location
- Roads: NMDOT: Warmer weather means more road repairs
- Crime: Man sentenced to 13 years for killing his brother in New Mexico
Eastbound Montgomery from Pan-American Freeway is closed following the crash. APD’s Motors Unit is investigating.