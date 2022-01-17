Crash critically injures pedestrian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a crash that critically injured a pedestrian. The Albuquerque Police Department reports on Saturday, Jan. 15, the department’s Motors Unit responded to a crash with serious injuries at Central Ave. at Chama St. just before midnight.

Authorities state that officers learned that a gray Honda sedan was traveling westbound on Central Ave. The driver reportedly told police that he looked down at his phone, and when he looked up, a pedestrian was in his lane of traffic.

The driver braked but was reportedly unable to avoid the collision. APD reports the Honda crashed into the pedestrian and caused significant injuries.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition and has not yet been identified. The driver remained at the scene and provided a statement to the primary motor officer.

This is an ongoing investigation and authorities state that speed and impairment don’t appear to be contributing factors in the crash.