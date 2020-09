ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reports that both directions of Isleta Blvd. are closed just north of I-25 due to a crash. Authorities state there is also a downed utility pole.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

***TRAFFIC ALERT***

Both directions of Isleta Blvd just North of I-25 are closed due to a crash with a down utility pole. pic.twitter.com/cpe93nkQ3S — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) September 18, 2020

